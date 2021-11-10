Donated mattresses to go to local families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is getting a boost in its mission to help families get off the streets. Saranam, which focuses on homelessness in Albuqureque, received 35 mattresses from American Home Furniture and Mattress on Wednesday.

Saranam runs a two-year program that allows families to stay in a home while receiving training and education to achieve long-term stability. “For us, it’s really important to show our families when they first move in with us, how important they are and to really honor them as a family and part of that, is to give them a beautifully furnished, fully furnished apartment,” said Tracy Weaver, executive director at Saranam.

The 35 mattresses will furnish ten apartments for families in need.