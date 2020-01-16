Donate to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids for vouchers to Toughest Monster Truck Tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This year, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour is teaming up with KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids to make a huge difference in the local community. Monster truck driver, Brandon Budd and KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush visit the set to discuss the partnership and how you can get involved.

Carolyn explains that TNTT contacted KRQE several years ago saying they’d like to get involved in the community and asked how to help, creating a partnership with Shoes For Kids.

“We so appreciate their willingness to want to give to the community as they go through on their tour,” said Carolyn.

You can go to any Shoe Dept and Shoe Dept Encore store to purchase a pair of shoes for KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids and will receive a pair of vouchers for tickets to their show.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour takes place at the Santa Ana Star Center on Friday, January 17 at and Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.