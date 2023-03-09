ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 2015 KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids campaign has put over 25,000 new shoes on children in Title 1 schools. However, none of this would be possible without the generous donations of our viewers that have allowed us to continue this great work.

March is the campaign month to raise money for the KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids program so that they can continue putting on new shoes for children in need.

Stephen Chavez owner, of Wise Choice Food, explained that when he was growing up in a small community he experience what it was like when kids made fun of others. Now he understands the importance it is to some kids to get a brand new pair of shoes.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, March 9. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a list with phone numbers that the viewers and community can call to donate.

If you would like to learn more about it or donate visit https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/06e7013b-28b7-4b23-8772-2ee03e1a13d6.



