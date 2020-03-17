Donate online to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids provides local elementary students with a brand new pair of sneakers, something many of them would otherwise go without. There are new changes that will be implemented this year.

KRQE Community Relations Director visits the set to discuss these new changes. KRQE Cares has three initiatives that are always expanding: Shoes for Kids, Books for Kids, and Food for Kids.

The month of March is KRQE Cares’ Shoes for Kids campaign which is the one initiative that requests the viewer’s help in order to purchase those brand new shoes. “As you know, when we go into a Title 1 school we put shoes on every single child in the school,” said Carolyn. “That could be as many as 600 kids at one time and so it’s essential that we continue our fundraising and because of what’s going on right now we know it’s hard for families and so we decided to do something different and just do an online giving campaign rather than our phone bank.”

Visit KRQE Cares online and click the red “Donate Now” button to make a donation to Shoes for Kids. Funds will go directly to the Assistance League of Albuquerque, the nonprofit organization that the campaign runs through.