ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico is the state’s first and only human milk banking association.

They have a goal to ensure that those in need have access to high-quality breast milk for infants who are experiencing sickness and need it most. Right now they need more women to become donors. Erin Marshall Board President explains the importance of what they do and the process to become a donor. In New Mexico hospitals are needing milk due to a current national shortage and they are constantly asking for more supply.

To become a donor there is a process, you will be phone screened, sent a packet, get blood work done, and the milk will be sent out for testing. Although they have a steady number of donors the demand has been going up in recent times.

To become a donor and learn more about what the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico has you can contact them or visit https://mothersmilkbanknm.org/.