Donate clean, gently used clothing to Albuquerque students in need during Recyclothes event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – If you are planning on emptying your closets of clothes you don’t wear anymore, consider making a donation. Director of the City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department, Matthew Whelan visits the set to discuss how you can donate to the upcoming Recyclothes event.

Keep Albuquerque Beautiful, Locker 505, and Hinkle Family Fun Center will be teaming up as sponsors for the 9th annual Recyclothes event. This clothing drive directly benefits students in the greater Albuquerque area.

Locker 505 partners with Albuquerque schools to help provide students in need with clothes, undergarments, coats, and shoes. This year, as you organize your closets, set aside clean, gently used clothes to benefit Albuquerque students.

“It’s really a One Albuquerque effort between us, a local nonprofit, and Albuquerque Public Schools to really focus on kids that are in need so that they can focus on education. And really, it helps us with recycling because this event, over the last eight years has kept 16,000 pounds of clothing out of the landfill and out of our recycle bins,” said Matthew.

Those who bring a large bag of clean, gently used clothing will receive two free mini golf passes. The Recyclothes clothing drive will be held on March 21, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hinkle Family Fun Center.

For more information on the Recyclothes event, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Dept. website.