Donald Trump Jr. attends fundraising event in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Republican Party of New Mexico reports that Donald Trump Jr. was the special guest at a fundraising event Thursday in Bosque, New Mexico.

The event, which was hosted by the RPNM, raised approximately $327,000. This comes just days after Trump Jr.’s father appeared at a rally held in Rio Rancho.

“This has been an exciting week for New Mexico! We are extremely grateful to have both the President and Donald Trump Jr. visit our great state,” said RPNM Chairman Steve Pearce who attended the event.

“Today’s event was one of the largest fundraising events in RPNM history. This would not have been possible without the support and attendance from Trump Jr. The $327,000 we raised yesterday is a reflection of the intensity of support we have received since the President’s visit here. The Trump Team is committed to winning our state. I absolutely support them, let’s flip New Mexico red,” said Pearce in a press release.