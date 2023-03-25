ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque paid tribute to two civil rights leaders Saturday. Their celebrations included a march to the National Hispanic Community Center.

It was the 30th Annual Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Celebration presented by the Recuerda a Cesar Chavez Committee.

After the march, guests were entertained by mariachi bands and other musical performances, a car show, as well as fun activities for the entire family.

It was all to honor the legacy of the two civil rights heroes who supported change through nonviolent means.

They ended with a keynote speech by none other than Dolores Huerta herself, who is still active in the civil rights community at 92 years old.