ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice is loosening its grip on the Albuquerque Police Department. APD has been subject to the DOJ settlement for years over its use of force practices. Now, in what is a major milestone, the DOJ has agreed to suspend several paragraphs of the court-approved agreement.

APD will now evaluate itself on compliance with several provisions. This comes after the DOJ found the department has sustained compliance in several areas including training, the creation of a task force to investigate shootings, and recruitment and hiring. APD will keep reporting on compliance every six months.

Chief Harold Medina sent this statement in response to the changes: