DOJ grants Albuquerque $1 million to tackle rape kit backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal funds will help Albuquerque tackle its rape kit backlog.

The Department of Justice has awarded a nearly $1 million grant through its National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. It will help the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) test rape kits that have gone untested for years.

APD and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety also received funds for processing DNA evidence and updating testing equipment.

Bernalillo, Sierra and Dona Ana counties got grant money to help fight the opioid crisis.