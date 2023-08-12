ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The summer outdoor pool season is winding down, but that didn’t stop some local pets from taking a dip! The city hosted a ‘Doggy Paddle’ at the Montgomery Pool.

The two-session event allows dog owners to sign up their furry friends to take a dip in the pool.

More than 200 dogs attended, but that’s not all. There was also a chance for people to adopt dogs in need of homes.

No worries if you missed Saturday’s event, they will be hosting another one on September 9 at the Rio Grande Pool. Click here to learn more.