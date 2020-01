ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is recovering after his dogs saved him from a fire.

AFR says they responded to the house fire near Indian School and Morris early Saturday morning. Firefighters stopped the blaze within minutes. They say a man’s two dogs woke him up, so he escaped with just minor injuries.

Unfortunately, the two dogs died from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.