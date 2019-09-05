Dogs in custody after owners get arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Welfare officers are trying to figure out what to do with two rescue dogs in protective custody.

Their owners were arrested for abusing them and now officers are working with an Arizona shelter where they were adopted to see if they can be returned.

Jojo and Fido were adopted last month in Phoenix, Arizona. Their owners, Austin White and Craig Anthony are both from Kentucky but were stopped in Albuquerque.

That’s when an Albuquerque Police Department officer says he saw the men in a parking lot. The officer says he saw White punching one of the dogs which is why he stepped in and arrested the two men.

“That’s where animal welfare comes into play. We’re the ones that pick up the dogs, We are the ones who take them into custody. We held on to the dogs for the prescribed period of time and now we are ready to help them move on to the next step of their lives,” said Adam Ricci from Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

White and Anthony have warrants for their arrest after missing their court date on Monday.