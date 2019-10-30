Doggie Dash & Dawdle teams compete to raise the most funds for Animal Humane New Mexico

Don’t miss out on Animal Humane New Mexico’s largest fundraising of the year, Doggie Dash & Dawdle. It’s not too late to register a team for this fun weekend event benefitting the homeless pets of New Mexico.

Marketing director Karolyn Winge shows off the 37th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle team trophy and explains that this year’s team winner will get to display the trophy for a full year.

Karolyn says that Team PNM has won every year, raising the most money for the event since 2015. However, the team Animal Humane Avengers is close behind this year so far raising $1,510 compared to Team PNM’s $1,690.

You can also help save the lives of pets by making a donation to the Doggie Dash. It costs $35 to register in the adult Dash or Dawdle events and $20 to participate in the under 12 Dash and Dawdle races.

A cheer and beer ticket only costs $16 while spectators can get into the event for just $7. The 2019 Doggie Dash & Dawdle takes place on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Balloon Fiesta Park.

During the event, participants can race in the 5K Dash with or without a canine companion or a one mile Dawdle. All proceeds will benefit Animal Humane New Mexico, helping to improve the lives of dogs and cats across New Mexico.

A nonprofit organization, Animal Humane New Mexico serves more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs and cats each year. A private shelter, the organization receives no city, state, or federal funding.