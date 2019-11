ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of four-legged friends put their paws to the pavement during this year’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle.

Owners and man’s best friends could take part in a 5K at Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday morning. The event is Animal Humane’s largest fundraiser.

News 13’s own Connor Lewis participated in the 5K, earning second place with his pal, Yuma.