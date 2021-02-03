Dog reunited with Albuquerque family after house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dog has been reunited with her family after being rescued from a house fire in the South Valley. The house fire broke out last month at a home near Bridge and Arenal. When firefighters with the Bernalillo County Fire Department South Battalion rescued two family pets.

One of the pets, known as ‘Momma Dog’ was brought back to life using oxygen. Then, she was turned over to the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. Now, she’s made a full recovery and was reunited with her family on Tuesday.