ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters and Animal Welfare officers helped rescue a dog that got his head stuck in a steel truck wheel.

Squad two of AFR’s Heavy Rescue Company and Animal Welfare officers were dispatched Monday night to help free Nano’s. Officials used vegetable oil and gentle persuasion to get Nano’s head out of the tire, according to a social media post by AFR.