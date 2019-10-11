Live Now
Balloon Fiesta Day 7: Watch Sky News 13 and KRQE’s Special Balloon Fiesta Show

Dog heads to ‘Breaking Bad’ film spots around Albuquerque ahead of ‘El Camino’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, some canine locals have been getting ready.

Ruth Ann Peterson sent KRQE News 13 photos of her Shiba Inu, Nelly Belle, around town at different filming locations from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Some of the photos were taken at the Dog House Drive-In, the location of Saul Goodman’s law offices and even John B. Robert Dam, dressed in a hoodie with a small suitcase, ready to go on the lam.

Peterson runs a Facebook page, ‘Shiba Inu Fan Club of the Great SW’ and says others across the southwest are also getting in on the fun.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss