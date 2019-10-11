Dog heads to ‘Breaking Bad’ film spots around Albuquerque ahead of ‘El Camino’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, some canine locals have been getting ready.

Ruth Ann Peterson sent KRQE News 13 photos of her Shiba Inu, Nelly Belle, around town at different filming locations from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Some of the photos were taken at the Dog House Drive-In, the location of Saul Goodman’s law offices and even John B. Robert Dam, dressed in a hoodie with a small suitcase, ready to go on the lam.

Peterson runs a Facebook page, ‘Shiba Inu Fan Club of the Great SW’ and says others across the southwest are also getting in on the fun.