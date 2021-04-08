Dog found injured in Albuquerque ditch now ‘rolling’ his way into a new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dog found abandoned in a ditch was given almost no chance at surviving, but with a lot of care and a new set of wheels, he’s on the mend and available for adoption. If you look at him now, Griswald is always on the go. Just a couple of months ago, though, it was a different story.

“He had been found in a ditch between I-25 and I-40,” said Arline Gregoire, a volunteer at Albuquerque Animal Welfare. “When they brought him in, they discovered he had a dislocated spine as well as bb pellets in his shoulder and his thigh.”

Vet staff at the shelter weren’t sure if the four-year-old dog would even make it. They believe he had may have been in the ditch for a while before he was found.

“The biggest concern was the injury to his back,” said Dr. Nicole Vigil, senior veterinarian at Albuquerque Animal Welfare. “Unfortunately, it resulted in the injury to his spinal cord.”

After some time just laying in his kennel, Griswald started pushing himself through to the outdoor kennel. That gave staff hope for his future.

“I started taking him out about 10 yards and back and that’s all he could handle,” said Gregoire. “It was hard, really hard for him.”

Animal Welfare says for that kind of injury, the most they can really do is manage pain and do physical rehab. Eventually, they got him a cart to help move along and strengthen his back legs.

“He’s overcome even a tragic injury and he’s walking with the assistance of a cart and an amazing spirit,” said Dr. Vigil. “Who knows what the injuries started as, but we know that he overcame them so we’re very proud.”

For a dog they originally thought wouldn’t make it, Animal Welfare says his strong will to live will make him the perfect companion. They say he should be an only dog at first, as he does like the attention, and should likely be in an accessible home where he can move around without stairs or obstacles. While he doesn’t like cats, they say he is fine around smaller dogs. They don’t suggest a home with larger dogs, as he can get intimidated without the ability to get away quickly.

“This guy, he decided he wanted to live. He decided he wasn’t ready to go to heaven yet. His spirit is all there,” said Gregoire. “He has a heart of gold. He will make anyone a fabulous companion for a long time. He’s come a long way.”

Griswald is finally able to move without the cart but will still need it for walks. He’s now available for adoption through Animal Welfare. While they’re not exactly sure what breed he is, they say with everything he’s overcome, he’s 100-percent special.

Animal Welfare says Griswald’s recovery with the cart was all made possible with the help of donations from Kennel Kompadres’ Angel Fund. For those interested in donating, visit kennelkompadres.org/donate.