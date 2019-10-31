Dog abandoned in Rio Rancho gets a second chance

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sad, lonely and cold. Someone left a dog tied up; the only silver lining is where they left her.

Outside of Rio Rancho’s Watermelon Mountain Ranch, there’s a sign that reads, “All who enter here will find love.” For this dog, she’s getting a lot of it now, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I think we’re gonna start calling her ‘Sandy’ since we did find her in the sand,” the rescue’s executive director, Sara Heffern, said.

One of the rescue’s volunteers stopped by early Wednesday morning and came across Sandy tied up to their sign outside the shelter. They believe she was abandoned overnight in the bitter cold.

“She had to been outside anywhere between 10 to 12 hours,” said Heffern.

She broke free when people approached her and rescuers spent hours trying to catch her.

“We put out [dog] houses, we put out traps, all of us were out there trying to talk to her, but she was not a fan of anybody,” said Heffern.

She was eventually lured in with squeaky toys.

“To think that’s how she spent her last day is…” Heffern paused. “That’s why she stayed by that sign for so long. She was looking for her humans to come back, every car that came up to our property today was her hoping that was her humans coming back.”

There’s no dog tag on her collar and she isn’t microchipped, so they have no clue who she belonged to, but the shelter wants to find out regardless. Not to give her back, but to make sure those people don’t do this again.

“Leaving a dog in the cold like that in the elements, leaving her tethered to a place where she can’t defend herself, that’s the worst thing that you can do,” said Heffern.

Although she was left behind in a loveless way, the shelter hopes the words from that same sign she was tied to will come true for her.

“We’re gonna make sure she finds the best home possible,” said Heffern.

The rescue said it will be a few weeks before Sandy will be available for adoption.