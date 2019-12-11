Dog abandoned at Rio Rancho shelter finds forever home ahead of holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A dog who was tied to an animal shelter’s sign and abandoned in the cold now has a new home in time for the holidays.

On October 30, staff at the Watermelon Mountain Ranch animal rescue found a dog who had been tied to their sign outside of the rescue’s gates. When staff tried to approach her, the dog became frightened and fled onto the mesa before workers were able to gain her trust using a squeaky toy.

(Courtesy Watermelon Mountain Ranch)

Rescue staff named the dog Sandy after the desert she was found in and welcomed her into their facility where she received a warm bed. Sandy was evaluated and was given immunizations.

In a press release Wednesday, Watermelon Mountain Ranch staff announced that Sandy has found a forever home. WMR says that on December 7, a man came to the rescue in search of “a companion”.

When kennel workers introduced Sandy to the man staff say she jumped right into his arms and went home on trial with her new family. The man reportedly told kennel staff “this is going to be permanent”.

Sandy is now dearly loved in her new home.