Live Now
Senate Judiciary holds hearing on Russia probe report

Dog abandoned at Rio Rancho shelter finds forever home ahead of holidays

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Watermelon Mountain Ranch)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A dog who was tied to an animal shelter’s sign and abandoned in the cold now has a new home in time for the holidays.

On October 30, staff at the Watermelon Mountain Ranch animal rescue found a dog who had been tied to their sign outside of the rescue’s gates. When staff tried to approach her, the dog became frightened and fled onto the mesa before workers were able to gain her trust using a squeaky toy.

(Courtesy Watermelon Mountain Ranch)

Rescue staff named the dog Sandy after the desert she was found in and welcomed her into their facility where she received a warm bed. Sandy was evaluated and was given immunizations.

In a press release Wednesday, Watermelon Mountain Ranch staff announced that Sandy has found a forever home. WMR says that on December 7, a man came to the rescue in search of “a companion”.

When kennel workers introduced Sandy to the man staff say she jumped right into his arms and went home on trial with her new family. The man reportedly told kennel staff “this is going to be permanent”.

Sandy is now dearly loved in her new home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today