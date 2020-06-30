Docuseries to explore ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ universe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul will not want to miss AMC’s latest series exploring their universe. The six-part series The Broken and the Bad promises to take you places like inside a meth house and on a ridealong with border agents. It’s hosted by Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the chilling drug lord Gus Fring in both shows. The Broken and the Bad premieres July 9 on AMC.

