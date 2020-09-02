Documents show murder suspect has lengthy criminal history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the history of a 19-year-old, police say shot and killed a man in a struggle to steal his bicycle. Documents show Elijah Amos had nine juvenile court cases between 2013 and 2017. They ranged from accusations of shoplifting and marijuana possession to battery on a school employee.

Now, he’s charged with murdering Isaac Candelaria last year in broad daylight at a bus stop on Central near Rio Grande. He has a hearing scheduled for Friday to decide if he should stay behind bars until trial.

