Documents show murder suspect has lengthy criminal history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque puts bags, to pick up dog waste, at every trailhead and people are doing just that. Unfortunately, they're not completing the second step of the process. People say the bags are a good idea but they're not being used correctly. They believe it's because of a lack of follow-through from pet owners and not enough trashcans along the trail.

Miguel Duran says he's been walking the Bosque trails for years. He enjoys the scenery and exercising outdoors but says he notices a lot of dog waste along his route. "I'd probably say six or eight times; and I only go out about a mile and a half," said Duran.