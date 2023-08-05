ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is charged in connection to a break-in at a golf shop in the metro.

According to a criminal complaint, police investigated a break-in at the Golf Mart on Wyoming Boulevard in late June.

An employee told police he received a text from a man, identified as Timothy Dang, trying to sell golf clubs. Serial numbers from the clubs he was accused of trying to sell matched ones stolen from the business.

Police believe Dang was acting as a middleman between the thief and people who may not have known he was selling stolen items.

A search at his home in late July turned up more than 150 golf clubs and other golf equipment.

Dang is charged with receiving stolen property over $20,000 and organized retail crime.