Documentary from local director looks at combat veterans and their return home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new film made by a local combat veteran is coming to Amazon Prime. ‘Once a Marine’ tells the story of the war in Afghanistan from those who directly fought in it, and what happened when they returned home. Before he was an Albuquerque-based film director, Stephen Canty served in the U.S. Marines.

“When I was 18 years old in 2008, I went to Afghanistan for the first time,” said Canty. He says that was around the time the military shifted focus from Iraq to Afghanistan.

After a second tour during one of the military’s toughest battles, he returned to civilian life, unsure of what was next, until he bought a camera. That was the start of ‘Once a Marine’ — a documentary about going to war and coming home, changed, made by combat veterans.

“I just happened to buy a camera one day and fell in love with the video functions,” said Canty. “It hasn’t been easy and it’s kind of my way of coming back from war was explaining that experience to people.”

A few years ago, Canty took the early parts of the film to a crowdfunding site. The money raised allowed him to travel along the East Coast where he was originally based — from interviews with fellow Marines to visiting the graves of those he served with.

“Some of them even kind of poured their hearts out and then went and made music for the film,” said Canty. “It’s been just this kind of community effort.”

Canty says it helps to know these stories resonate with fellow veterans who have served everywhere from Vietnam to Iraq. Those behind the documentary hope it can maybe even get a conversation going with loved ones.

“I think a lot of people want their loved ones to know that this experience of going to war, it’s going to change you and it’s okay,” said Canty. “I want people to understand the cost of war and how it changes men and women, young men, and women.”

The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. It’s being released next Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

