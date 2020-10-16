Dixon apples to bring ‘bonus truck’ to Albuquerque on Oct. 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you couldn’t get your hands on the ever-popular Dixon apples last weekend, you’ll have another chance. The Wisconsin-based orchard sold out of its famous Champagne apples and cider during a two-day sale in Albuquerque.

They announced they will be back with a bonus truck on Oct. 25. They’ll have about 300 half bushels of Champagne apples and 200 bushels of Honeycrisp. They’ll start selling at 9 a.m. at Eubank and Menaul and they’ll be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. If last weekend was any indication, you might want to get there early.

