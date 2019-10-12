Dixon apples return to New Mexico for one-day sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next generation of fruits from a legacy New Mexico apple orchard are returning to the state this weekend.

Now based in Wisconsin, the legendary Dixon’s Apple Orchard is bringing a truckload of its famous apples to Albuquerque on Saturday, October 12. The family-owned orchard will be selling their fruit locally for the first time since the business closed in 2011.

“It is just incredible, the support, and the desire to have these apples,” said Becky Mullane, co-owner of Dixon’s Apple Orchard.

The orchard originally opened in 1944 near the Cochiti Pueblo, north of Albuquerque. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of people bought apples from the farm, which became well-known for its champagne apples.

In 2011, the Las Conchas fire burned part of the farm. The wildlife led to flooding, which eventually forced the business to close.

Granddaughter of the original owner, Fred Dixon, Becky Mullane says despite the hardship, she was determined to carry on the family business.

“It meant a lot to me to have the opportunity to carry on the business,” said Mullane, “That was the driving force to find another place to raise them.”

Over the last eight years, the orchard has found a new home in Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley. About five years ago, Mullane planted the next generation of apple trees from cuttings of the original New Mexico trees.

Mullane says they thought about bringing the family’s legacy apples back to New Mexico ever since they left.

“That’s where we originated, that’s where we’re from, that’s where everyone, the people are who mean so much to us,” said Mullane.

For the first time since moving to Wisconsin, the orchard is bringing a truckload of apples back to New Mexico. The apples are from the same trees that used to be in New Mexico and represent some of the first fruit to come back to life since the Las Conchas Fire.

“It isn’t a lot, but it’s what we could do for this year,” said Mullane.

While Saturday’s one-day sale will be limited, Mullane says New Mexicans can look forward to the family returning with truckloads of apples each year.

“We have full intention of this growing and that each year, they should see more apples coming from our direction,” said Mullane.

The Dixon Orchard’s apples will be set up for sale starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the corner of Eubank and Menaul, just south of the CVS Pharmacy. The orchard says customers will be limited to one $35 box of apples.