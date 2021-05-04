Diversion Program for Albuquerque woman who spray painting neighbor’s garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowners association board member will not face prosecution for defacing a neighbor’s house as long as she follows the court’s rules. Alicia Tierney was charged with felony property damage last month after neighbors near Central and Juan Tabo found spray paint all over their garage, appearing to refer to “white trash.”

The Albuquerque Police Department says when they confronted Tierney, she was drunk and admitted to being behind it following a dispute with the neighbors. Instead of going after a conviction, the District Attorney says Tierney is well suited for the Pre-Prosecution Diversion Program.

“What makes someone a good candidate is someone with a clean criminal record, someone who is willing to accept responsibilities for their actions. She was extremely remorseful for the act,” said Lauren Rodriguez with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Tierney will have to pay $4,400 to fix the damage. She will also have regular meetings with her case officer and be subject to drug testing.