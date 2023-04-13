ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adelante, a local nonprofit that supports seniors and people with disabilities, offers its DiverseIT program. The program helps people who are typically excluded from technology get training – minimizing the digital divide.

DiverseIT’s training ranges from computer basics to in-depth IT certifications. It provides a great opportunity for people with disabilities who want to launch a career in IT.

The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs also provides many services for seniors in the community. Their services range from social services to recreation, transportation, and more.

Together, the Department of Senior Affairs, DiverseIT, and Teeniors are hosting a technology fair for older adults on Friday, Apr. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 50+ Senior Tech Connect event will be held at the Palo Duro Senior Center.

The event will include a handful of “technology education stations” and is designed to provide a welcoming environment to increase knowledge about today’s technology. The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

To learn more about the technology fair, click here.