Divers at BioPark aquarium work hard to keep animals swimming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 got an inside look at what it takes to be one of the Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium’s divers.

Brandi Gensen is one of nine divers at the aquarium. She’s been working there for more than a year. Her office is a more than 250,000-gallon fish tank, with hundreds of different sea creatures in it, including sharks. Gensen said she and her staff are very cautious when dealing with them.

“We don’t feed our sharks by hand, they are a wild animal, we want to make sure we’re not considered food,” said Gensen. “So we do pole feed them, we don’t want to associate food with us.”

They dive in and feed other sea creatures who might have not gotten enough food.

The aquarium is open daily. The only days they are closed during the year are Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.