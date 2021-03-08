‘Ditch the Ditches’ program announces coloring contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new coloring contest in encouraging children to ‘ditch the ditches.’ The Ditch and Water Safety Task Force has posted a contest promoting safety around ditches and arroyos. The contest will run through June 30. According to a news release, as the weather warms and children are playing outside more frequently, flash flooding can happen quickly and can cause injury or even death to those caught in an arroyo.

“While our main goal is to educate children and parents about the dangers of ditches and arroyos, we also want to make it fun and engaging,” said Ditch and Water Safety Task Force Coordinator, Joanie Griffin in a news release. “A coloring contest is a great way for kids to be creative and show their imagination.”

According to a news release, there are three age groups the contestants will be judged in, and winners will be announced on the Ditch the Ditches Facebook page at 3 p.m. on July 2. The winner in each age bracket will win a gift card to a local Albuquerque business. Coloring contest rules are as follows:

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win the contest.

The contest is open to children 12 years of age and under. One winner will be chosen in each of the age categories: 1 to 3 years old, 4 to 7 years old, 8 to 12 years old.

Each participant is allowed three entries.

Coloring pages must be colored without assistance.

Participants may use crayons, colored pencils, paint, markers, or watercolor to complete coloring pages.

To download the designated coloring pages, visit ditchtheditches.com/kids-corner/ and to submit coloring pages, visit ditchtheditches.com/2021-coloring-contest/ and include your full name, age, and parent or guardian contact information.