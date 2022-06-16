Courtroom scene with US flag and state seal and flag of the state of New Mexico. 3d rendering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The district court in Bernalillo County is relaunching its Veterans Treatment Court. The diversion program is for felony defendants who are military veterans who may benefit from treatment instead of incarceration.

Court officials say more than half of veterans involved in the criminal justice system have PTSD, depression, substance abuse, or other behavioral health issues. Many are also homeless. Veterans Treatment Court was suspended a few years ago because of staffing and funding issues.