District attorney’s office reviewing case for Lobo Carlton Bragg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has come to light in regards to why UNM basketball player Carlton Bragg was suspended indefinitely.

The District Attorney’s office has confirmed it was referred to a case related to Bragg. The office is reviewing it to determine if it will proceed with charges. However, it is unclear what the allegations are.

UNM Lobo JJ Caldwell was also suspended for an unrelated case. On Friday, a police report revealed he was being investigated for allegedly hitting, pushing, and choking his ex-girlfriend earlier this month.

The DA’s office is also looking into that case.

