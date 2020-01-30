WATCH LIVE: District Attorney to announce new indictment for convicted child rapist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office and the Office of the Attorney General are expected to announce a joint prosecutorial effort regarding the case of convicted child rapist Rollie Bruvold.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office has filed a 14-count indictment against Rollie Bruvold one day before he was set to be released following an appellate court ruling that overturned all but one of his counts, criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Bruvold was sentenced to 108 years in prison in 2015.

On Thursday, Bruvold is set to be resentenced after the New Mexico Court of Appeals tossed six of his seven convictions in July. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.