ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s top prosecutor is asking a judge to rule against the New Mexico Civil Guard (NMCG) militia group in an effort to end a nearly two-year old lawsuit against the militia. The outstanding lawsuit broadly seeks to stop the militia from acting in New Mexico anytime in the future as what prosecutors call “an unauthorized military or police force.”

In a new court filing, District Attorney Raul Torrez is asking for the court to make a “default judgement” against the NMCG, citing, in part, newly obtained admissions about evidence in the case. If a judge rules in favor of the prosecution’s motion, a default judgement would put an immediate end to the lawsuit and likely carry penalties against the NMCG without the case even going to a civil trial.

Several armed members of New Mexico Civil Guard appeared at protests in Albuquerque in 2020, including a protest that lead to a shooting at the now-removed Juan de Oñate statue near the Albuquerque Museum. Following the shooting, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham criticized the NMCG’s presence at the protest, claiming the group was there solely to “menace” protestors.

The request for default judgement comes after the DA’s Office attempted to interview the leader of the Civil Guard, Bryce Provance, in March. According to a news release from the DA’s Office, during the interview (what’s formally called a deposition in court), Provance in part, “admitted to destroying evidence pertaining to the group’s membership and activities.”

Alongside the motion, the District Attorney’s Office also released a nine-minute video of the interview between Provance and staff working on the civil case. During the interview, Provance discusses destroying information related to the militia’s membership.

“The questions that you requested that I answer were about the New Mexico Civil Guard,” Provance said during the deposition. “And as founder of the organization, the Facebook organization, or gentlemen’s club, whatever you’d like to call it, I retained all documents.”

Provance continues, saying, “Since I was the last individual, I reckon, to be served with this lawsuit, I did not know about the provisions to retain any of the documentation. So, when I was forced from the New Mexico Civil Guard based on my past, I destroyed all documentation, shredded and burned all membership files, I shredded and burned anything regarding the structure of the New Mexico Civil Guard, I also poured bleach on the hard drive of my laptop and burned it.”

During the interview, Provance also shared what he called “personal documents” with attorneys working on the case. One of those documents included stick figures performing a sex act and a devil presiding over stick figures with the words “Georgetown Law” written amid the stick figures. According to a 2020 news release from the Bernalillo County DA’s Office, prosecutors within the office “collaborated with the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP), based at Georgetown Law Center to formalize the charges against” the NMCG.

In a prepared statement, Torrez wrote, in part, “Provance’s conduct during the recent deposition is a clear indication that these extremists have no respect for our community or the rule of law. Despite their attempt to conceal who belonged to the group or how they were organized, my office will continue the fight to keep this unlawful militia from terrorizing the public.”

The new motion also asks the judge to require the NMCG to “show cause” or to prove in court why it shouldn’t be held in contempt for failing to comply with a court-ordered deposition. Provance terminated the deposition after nine minutes, according to the video recording provided by the DA’s Office.

It’s unclear when a judge could rule on the motion filed by the DA’s Office. Court records indicate 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Elaine Lujan is presiding over the case.

A jury trial for the case is currently slated to take place in December 2022. A counter lawsuit filed by the NMCG against the Bernalillo County DA’s Office was dismissed in January 2021.

Warning: the court filing below contains content not suitable for some. Viewer discretion is advised.