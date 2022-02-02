ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The district attorney’s office is explaining why they offered a plea deal to a young suspect who had a long history of violent crimes and is now accused of murder. KRQE News 13 has been reporting on Sebastian Garcia since he was 16, when he broke into an east mountain home, committed a burglary, and killed the family’s Great Dane named Moose.

He was part of a violent street gang connected to a deadly drive-by shooting, carjacking, and police chase. At 18, he shot and injured a man who owed him $100. He was charged with attempted murder, but the district attorney’s office offered him a deal with a possible sentence of one to six years.

“In this case, the two robbery victims became uncooperative as the case went on and so this sometimes happens when the perpetrator knows his victims which is the case here. At that point, we are left with the best we can do,” said Assistant District Attorney Greer Rose.

Garcia was sentenced to five years but got out in two with good time factored in required by law. Garcia is now accused of killing 21-year-old Darin Gonzales in December at an apartment near Carlisle and Candelaria. Prosecutors are asking he remain locked up until trial.