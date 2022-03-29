SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It seems like we’re seeing and reporting more and more cases where suspects take off from police, leading them on dangerous chases. In Santa Fe, the numbers back that up. So the District Attorney there says she’s toughening their policy on anyone who leads police on a chase.

It’s been in the news, again and again; criminals fleeing from police, even shooting at officers while trying to get away, and putting lives at risk. The numbers are jarring. Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and Rio Arriba counties saw charges in almost 140 dangerous police chases last year.

“We’re seeing a 29-30% year-over-year increase in these aggravated fleeing charges,” said Mary Carmack Altwies, First Judicial District Attorney who serves Rio Arriba, Santa Fe, and Los Alamos counties. “Something needs to be done.”

It’s why Carmack-Altwies says she’s changing her policy when it comes to aggravated fleeing cases: no more plea deals ending with probation on that charge. On top of that, she said her office will automatically file a motion to keep someone in jail pending trial if they have an aggravated fleeing charge.

“That means that we will be asking for them to serve time in custody whether that’s jail or prison, but we are not going to be making deals anymore to allow people out of custody or onto probation,” said Carmack-Altwies.

The wrong-way chase involving Jeannine Jaramillo on I-25 earlier this month highlighted the problem. The resulting crash killed Santa Fe Police officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter, Frank Lovato.

“We’ve just been through a terrible tragedy that was completely preventable and completely unnecessary,” Carmack-Altwies told KRQE News 13. “So for our community, it makes sense.”

Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said his department alone has had seven chases so far this year, compared to five over the same span last year. He said officers support the D.A.’s new policy.

“This is gonna have a good impact in our community to improve safety, so we’re very grateful for their decision,” Valdez said. “Running doesn’t make things better, it actually aggravates a situation and makes it worse for that person who’s facing that charge.”

Will other districts follow suit?

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said he supports the move, but thinks lawmakers need to pass tougher sentences for aggravated fleeing. “One of the things we’re focused on is the way in which the law currently punishes people who are convicted of that crime,” said Torrez.

He proposed making aggravated fleeing resulting in great bodily harm or death a second-degree felony, which would carry a nine-year penalty. However, Torrez said he was disappointed the proposal didn’t make it through the legislative session.

“We have a situation I think where the law simply doesn’t attach enough significance and a great enough penalty for people who engage in aggravated fleeing and harm or kill other members of the community,” Torrez added.

Right now aggravated fleeing is a fourth-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of a year and a half in prison.