Discussion over centralized homeless shelter continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a growing debate over a proposed centralized shelter for the homeless.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the one, centralized, around-the-clock shelter is critical in tackling the city’s homeless crisis. However, some who work directly with the homeless say having a series of smaller shelters scattered around the city would better serve the population.

The shelter would be paid for from money in a general obligation bond package that has yet to be voted on.