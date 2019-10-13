Discussion over centralized homeless shelter continues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a growing debate over a proposed centralized shelter for the homeless.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the one, centralized, around-the-clock shelter is critical in tackling the city’s homeless crisis. However, some who work directly with the homeless say having a series of smaller shelters scattered around the city would better serve the population.

The shelter would be paid for from money in a general obligation bond package that has yet to be voted on.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss