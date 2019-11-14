Discover unique finds at Albuquerque Coin Club’s Fall Coin Show

If you are a collector of coins the Albuquerque Coin Club‘s Fall Coin Show is an event you don’t want to miss. With over 75 tables and 35 dealers from five states, this show has much to offer.

Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale discusses the event as well as Native American Heritage money.

Coin collectors are encouraged to visit the show as experts will be available to make appraisals. Phil explains the event will also be a great location to purchase holiday gifts as a variety of unique items will be at the event.

Phil shows off an 1899 $5 Silver Certificate that was circulated until 1917 which is unique as it features Lakota Sioux Chief Running Antelope.

The Fall Coin Show takes place on November 15, 16, and 17 at the Marriott Albuquerque Pyramid North located at 5151 San Francisco Rd. NE. The show’s Friday hours will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission costs $3 on Friday and Saturday and $2 on Sunday. A weekend pass will be $5.