Discover the story of the three kings with National Institute of Flamenco’s performance ‘La Estrella’

New Mexico’s newest holiday production is back by popular demand. The National Institute of Flamenco is proud to present “La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings’ Quest” which dramatizes the story of the Three Kings.

Founder of the National Institute of Flamenco, Eva Encinias discusses the upcoming performance along with dancers Madison Olguin and Isabella Trujillo.

The production is based on the 12th-century mystery play “Auto de los Tres Reyes Magos” which is the earliest known play in Spanish. The show features flamenco dance and music, villancicos or Christmas carols, Spanish regional dances, Escuela Bolera, African dance, Las Posadas, and a story that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The production features members of Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, invited musicians, and a large, multigenerational cast of students from the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts.

The show is an artistic and conceptual collaboration between Eva, Mariso, and Joaquin Encinias as well as several guest choreographers and performers from around the world.

“La Estrella” will be performed at Rodey Theatre on the University of New Mexico’s campus on December 13 at 7 p.m., December 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the UNM Box Office, online, or by calling 505-925-5858. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and military with valid ID.