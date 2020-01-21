Discover STEM Day at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Next month, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History wants you and your family to participate in Discover STEM Day. The event is all about engineering fun as visitors will be able to experience STEM activities while enjoying ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, experiment with solar cells and more.

Director of PR and Marketing, Jennifer Hayden visits the set to discuss the event and demonstrates an activity that shows the power of air and air pressure using a drinking straw and a potato.

On Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. head over to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History as STEM professionals from across New Mexico will be coming together to take part in interactive and kid-friendly activities that are designed to get youth interested in the scientific fields of science, and engineering.

Other activities planned for the day include dancing electricity through Tesla coils and experimenting with human-powered circuits. Participation in the day’s activities is included with paid admission to the museum.

Museum admission costs $10 for youth ages 6 through 17 while adults ages 18 through 59 cost $14. Senior 60 and older are $12 and children five and under are free.