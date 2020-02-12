Discover quality art, wellness products, and community events at TwoGether: Gallery and Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Samuel and Alyssa Dalton are a husband and wife team of creators who share a passion for the city of Albuquerque and are the owners of TwoGether: Gallery and Market. This downtown Albuquerque market is a unique place to shop for original art pieces, vinyl records, wellness products, home goods, and more.

(courtesy TwoGether:Gallery and Market)

Samuel and Alyssa visit the set to discuss the store and their recent grand opening. An experienced artist with over 10-years of experience Samuel sells his original artwork, prints, and stickers at the store.

He also offers custom illustration work from t-shirt designs to avatars. Alyssa is a wellness expert and blogger with a Masters in exercise science from the University of New Mexico.

She offers hand-poured soy candles, wellness products, and other home items at TwoGether. Both Alyssa and Samuel strive to provide a space for local artists to showcase and sell their creations as well as a space for the community to participate in art, yoga, and other events.

The store will be hosting a Paint Night on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your spot online by sending TwoGether a message on Facebook. The event costs $30 per artist and includes supplies and refreshments.

TwoGether also hosts a free Sketch Night every other Thursday at 6 p.m. for all ages and levels. The next event will take place on February 19.

TwoGether: Gallery and Market is located at 308 Lead Avenue SE. Visit their TwoGether’s store online or visit their official Facebook page for more information.