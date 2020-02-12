Discover quality art, wellness products, and community events at TwoGether: Gallery and Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Samuel and Alyssa Dalton are a husband and wife team of creators who share a passion for the city of Albuquerque and are the owners of TwoGether: Gallery and Market. This downtown Albuquerque market is a unique place to shop for original art pieces, vinyl records, wellness products, home goods, and more.
Samuel and Alyssa visit the set to discuss the store and their recent grand opening. An experienced artist with over 10-years of experience Samuel sells his original artwork, prints, and stickers at the store.
He also offers custom illustration work from t-shirt designs to avatars. Alyssa is a wellness expert and blogger with a Masters in exercise science from the University of New Mexico.
She offers hand-poured soy candles, wellness products, and other home items at TwoGether. Both Alyssa and Samuel strive to provide a space for local artists to showcase and sell their creations as well as a space for the community to participate in art, yoga, and other events.
The store will be hosting a Paint Night on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your spot online by sending TwoGether a message on Facebook. The event costs $30 per artist and includes supplies and refreshments.
TwoGether also hosts a free Sketch Night every other Thursday at 6 p.m. for all ages and levels. The next event will take place on February 19.
TwoGether: Gallery and Market is located at 308 Lead Avenue SE. Visit their TwoGether’s store online or visit their official Facebook page for more information.