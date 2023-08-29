BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Discounted Uber rides will be available in Bernalillo County during Labor Day weekend in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

Bernalillo County DWI Prevention, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers teamed up for the “Take a Ride on Us” campaign. A total of 2,000 discounted rides will be available beginning on Friday, Sept. 1 from noon through Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 2 a.m.

Participants can redeem the Uber code “LABOR23” to get the discount voucher. Each code is good for two rides per person, $10 off per ride. The credit can only be used for rides and not Uber Eats, and the discount doesn’t cover tip.

The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign was created by Cumulus Media Albuquerque. Bernalillo County contributes $80,000 to this annual effort. The county’s financial contribution comes from liquor excise taxes – additional taxes that New Mexico retailers and consumers pay when purchasing alcohol. The program has provided a safe ride option to more than 38,000 riders in Albuquerque since 2017.