SNAP recipients in Albuquerque can now get free or discounted admission to the BioPark and city of Albuquerque museums. The Department of Arts and Culture has announced those with an EBT card can purchase up to six tickets to the Albuquerque Museum, Balloon Museum and the BioPark.

BioPark tickets will be discounted to $3 for adults and $1 for children and seniors. Admission at both museums is free. EBT cards will be used for identification only. The department said it will decide in the future if these discounts will be permanent.