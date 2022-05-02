ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting its ‘Take a Ride On Us” campaign for Cinco de Mayo this week. The campaign is offering 750 Uber rides starting May 5, at noon and running through 3 a.m. May 9.

People can redeem the rides using the code: CINCO22. Each code is good for two rides per person, ten dollars off per ride. The credit can only be used for rides. The discount does not cover driver tip. The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. The program has provided a safe ride to more than 27,000 riders in Albuquerque since 2017.