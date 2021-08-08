Disc golf tournament at Ladera draws big crowds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Disc golf is a growing sport in the city of Albuquerque and is now bringing in competitors from out of state. It’s not your typical game of golf – there’s no putter or ball, but the goal is the same. Instead, players use disks, and disc golf is growing in popularity.

“Like a lot of outdoor recreational activities, things really increased during the pandemic. Disc golf was no exception,” said Dave Simon, the Parks and Rec Director for the City of Albuquerque. “There’s like 50 million rounds of disc golf played in 2020,” said Simon.

President of the Albuquerque Disc Golf Association, Marcus Eye began playing seven years ago. Since then, he’s worked closely with the city to create more places for local disc golfers to play, while also attracting competitors from across the country.

This weekend, the association hosted its second Disc Golf Tournament at Ladera Golf Course – one of four disc golf courses in the city. The competition drew in more than 100 competitors, some from as far away as Ohio. “It’s amazing, it’s fantastic,” said Eye. “It’s what I’ve wanted since I started the sport,” he said.

Eye says it’s not only a great opportunity to expand the sport but also showcase the city. Simon says the recent integration of the Disc Golf course at Ladera is good for everyone. “We’re maximizing the use of this course, and getting more Albuquerque players out doing the things they love,” Simon said.

There are Disc Golf courses at three other parks in Albuquerque. Simons says they’re looking into copying the model at Ladera at other traditional courses in the city.