Disabled veteran finds APD vehicle illegally parked in handicap spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A disabled veteran is calling out the Albuquerque Police Department after one of their vehicles illegally parks in a handicap spot, leaving no available spaces for those who may need one. Andrew Blea was out for lunch at Fuddruckers on Yale when he came across the APD Service Aide vehicle blocking the spot.

“I need a lot of room to get in and out of the vehicle, it just makes it more difficult for us. I don’t know why he was there if he was on official business or if he was in the restaurant eating. I never saw him,” said Andrew Blea, a disabled veteran.

It is unclear how long the APD vehicle was parked illegally. According to Blea, he says after finding an open spot towards the back end of the lot; he went in, ate lunch and came out with the service aide truck still there. He says that took about 15 to 20 minutes without any sign of the driver. As someone who uses walking canes, crutches and occasionally a wheelchair to get around, Blea says the need for handicap parking is to get in and out of his vehicle more easily and it’s quite frustrating when someone who is not disabled is parked in a handicapped zone.

“The appearance of a public official vehicle parked in a spot for a handicap person is just taboo and it shouldn’t be and this person needs to know that and not do that,” added Blea.

APD says they are working to identify the person driving the service aide vehicle. Once they have more information, they will make a decision on whether or not to take disciplinary action.