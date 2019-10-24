Disabled man suing CNM for discrimination

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A CNM student living with a serious medical condition is claiming the school can be more accommodating to students with disabilities. Now, his case is going to federal court.

“I want to help get into cybersecurity. I really thought that was the way I could get to a career that’s similar to being in law enforcement,” CNM student Dereck Scott explained about his career goals.

But Scott, who is wheelchair-bound as he battles Multiple Sclerosis, said that dream to get his degree is taking longer than expected.

“Unfortunately, he has been systemically, even actively discriminated against and retaliated against by individual administration, staff and instructors at CNM,” his attorney, Amelia Nelson, stated.

The CNM student is now suing the community college, the governing board and the disability resource center. The lawsuit states that in fall 2017, an administrator at one point even kicked out his service dog for barking in the school.

“One of the instructors also in that building began using significant profanities, yelling, and ordering Mr. Scott and Marybell out of the building. It was shocking, disturbing and embarrassing,” Nelson explained.

After his complaint of that incident to the disability resource center, Scott claims instructors and staff retaliated against him by denying him necessary resources.

“He’s been denied accommodations for test-taking, or a time or location for a test to occur,” Nelson added.

Scott said that caused his grades to suffer, forcing him to retake classes and pushing back his graduation date.

“I’m going for an associate’s and because of the hiccups, it’s lengthened that time. Usually, it’d be two or three years, but it’s ending up to be three or four years,” Scott said.

Nelson said a better approach for CNM to handle similar problems moving forward could come down to more training.

“For not just those individuals involved with the creation of accommodations, but those individuals who are in a position to implement and act upon them,” Nelson said.

The lawsuit states the school agreed to drop one semester of grades from his transcript without affecting his GPA and reimburse him, but he said he’s still waiting to get back some costs for tuition textbooks and fees.

The case has been moved from district to federal court. Nelson said they hope to resolve it before it goes to trial.