Dion’s unveils new items in their fan shop

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When you think of Dion’s, you probably think of the food. Now, the New Mexico chain is getting into the apparel business.
Included are sweat bands for the next time you eat a pizza or hit the gym. They also offer adult and kid aprons for when you make your own pizza. Dion’s also offers a variety of shirts.
