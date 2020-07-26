Dion’s unveils new items in their fan shop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When you think of Dion’s, you probably think of the food. Now, the New Mexico chain is getting into the apparel business.

Included are sweat bands for the next time you eat a pizza or hit the gym. They also offer adult and kid aprons for when you make your own pizza. Dion’s also offers a variety of shirts.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss