ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dion’s says there’s another location in the works. The company announced it’s building a new restaurant in Ventana Ranch.
It is expected to open late this summer. Late last year, Dion’s announced it was building a store in Farmington. That location should be opening soon.